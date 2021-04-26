CapStar Names Christopher G. Tietz Chief Credit Policy Officer and Executive Vice President of Specialty Banking; Kevin L. Lambert Chief Credit Officer

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR), today named Christopher G. Tietz Chief Credit Policy Officer and Executive Vice President of Specialty Banking. In this new role, Mr. Tietz will continue to oversee the Company’s credit policy administration, portfolio monitoring, loan review, and portfolio reporting while adding strategic planning and P/L responsibility for the Company’s Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage, Tri-Net, Government Guaranteed Lending, Valley Title, and Southland Finance businesses. Simultaneously, Kevin L. Lambert has been hired to serve as Chief Credit Officer overseeing the Company’s credit underwriting and portfolio management. Mr. Tietz and Mr. Lambert will each report to Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s President and Chief Executive Officer.



“2020 demonstrated the strength of CapStar’s specialty businesses and more than ever we are confident that each has tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Schools. “To capitalize on those opportunities, we believe these businesses will benefit from dedicated executive leadership. Thanks to his many years of service and understanding of our business model, employees, and customers, I am pleased to have such a talented professional as Chris to step into this important role. Chris has been instrumental in establishing a strong credit culture at CapStar and was involved in the formation and management of our highly successful Government Guaranteed Lending and Tri-Net businesses. Chris and I are very excited about the prospects of these businesses and I am confident he will make a significant impact in maximizing their potential.”

“As Chris expands into a broader role, we welcome Kevin Lambert to our executive team. Kevin is a highly regarded credit professional who served as Senior Regional Credit Officer over Maryland, Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and Western North Carolina for Raleigh based First Citizens Bank. We look forward to his impact having worked as both a Commercial Relationship Manager and senior credit officer at several highly successful growth-oriented banks each of which demonstrated outstanding credit metrics. Combined, this is a true win for CapStar as we are focused on assembling outstanding talent and people to support our vision of being one of the industry’s great organizations.”

Mr. Tietz has served as CapStar’s Chief Credit Officer since 2016. He previously served as Chief Credit Officer at FSG Bank in Chattanooga, First Place Bank in Warren, Ohio and Monroe Bank in Bloomington, Indiana. He began his career at First American National Bank in Nashville and Memphis where he spent 15 years, originally as an associate trainee and ultimately serving as Senior Credit Officer. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Alabama.

Mr. Lambert most recently served as Senior Regional Credit Officer for Raleigh based First Citizens Bank overseeing Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Previously, he served as a Commercial Relationship Manager at Sovran Bank, National Bank of Commerce, SunTrust Bank, and First Citizens Bank where he developed and serviced a portfolio of commercial & industrial and commercial real estate clients. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from East Tennessee State University.

