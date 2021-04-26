U.S. Video Surveillance Market to Hit $23.60 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for safety in high-risk areas, integration of IoT in surveillance cameras, and growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras have boosted the growth of the U.S. video surveillance market. The B2B segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fourths of the market. The demand for video surveillance increased during the pandemic to monitor the Covid-19 cluster in the high-risk areas.

/EIN News/ -- Portland.OR, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. video surveillance market was accounted for $8.29 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $23.60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for safety in high-risk areas, integration of IoT in surveillance cameras, and growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras have boosted the growth of the U.S. video surveillance market. However, initial installation investments and large data storage problems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of spy and hidden cameras and development of smart cities are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 151+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7106

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for video surveillance increased during the pandemic to monitor the Covid-19 cluster in the high-risk areas.

However, the restrictions on international trade hampered the supply chain which resulted into scarcity of raw materials. This created a huge supply-demand gap.

Simultaneously, as the second wave of the virus has hit the world yet again, the market is expected to take time to recover.





The U.S. video surveillance market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and customer type.

Based on component, the market is divided into solution, service, and connectivity technology. The solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7106

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into commercial, military & defense, infrastructure, residential, and others. Based on commercial segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the infrastructure segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Based on customer type, the market is divided into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fourths of the market. However, the B2C segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. Video Surveillance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7106?reqfor=covid

The U.S. video surveillance market report includes an in-depth study of the major market players such as Bosch Security System, HKVISION, Ltd., Dahua Technology, Honeywell Security Group, Panasonic, FLIR, Infinova, Avigilon, Axis Communication, and Pelco.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com