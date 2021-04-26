Opioid response focus of NDCS/Board of Parole agreement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-53)

April 24, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Should the need ever arise, parole officers and others will be able to respond immediately to opioid overdoses, thanks to a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) and the Nebraska Board of Parole. The agencies have updated their memorandum of understanding (MOU), allowing NDCS to acquire Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, for use by staff members who work within the Division of Parole Supervision.

“Previously, NDCS has had an agreement that allowed the agency to procure medical or healthcare supplies for the benefit of parole clients,” explained Director Scott R. Frakes. “Language recently included in that document will allow for the purchase of Naloxone, specifically for the Board of Parole.”

“In this instance we are able to leverage the purchasing authority of NDCS to put an important tool in the hands of our teammates,” noted Rosalyn Cotton, chairperson of the parole board. “Fortunately, opioid overdose has not been the large-scale problem it has been in other states. Still, we want our staff members to be ready to respond, if they encounter a client who has overdosed, or they are exposed through contact.”

All staff members employed by the Board of Parole as well as NDCS, undergo training in the use of Naloxone. The drug is administered to counter the effects of opioid exposure or overdose.

Denny Campbell oversees training and staff development for the Board of Parole, which includes 45 field officers. He said training staff members is a matter of public safety. “We know that opioids, including Fentanyl, are available in the community. This is about making staff members as safe as possible and giving them the ability to respond should the situation ever arise.”

“When it comes to dealing with opioids, which are highly addictive and have such potent effects, it is best to act out of an abundance of caution,” said Dir. Frakes. “To the extent NDCS can assist the Board of Parole in this regard, it is a win-win situation.”

