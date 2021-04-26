Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,018 in the last 365 days.

UN Special Envoy J n Kubi? discusses the situation in Libya and the wider region with French officials in Paris

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

Special Envoy of Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš visited France on 23- 24 April.

The situation in Libya, also in light of latest development in the region were the focus of discussions between the Special Envoy and with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. They both stressed the importance to expedite the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the full withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries, to make further progress in the implementation of the  LPDF roadmap, for holding the elections on 24 December 2021 is critical for maintaining peace, security and  stability in Libya and the wider region. They considered ways how the international community can mobilize further support for these processes.

The Special Envoy also separately met with Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Christophe Farnaud and Special Envoy Paul Soler accompanied by other high officials.

In a meeting with Meeting with the Advisor to the President for the MENA region, Patrick Durel, Special Envoy Kubiš reiterated the UN appreciation to the French President and the Government of France for the continuous support to UN efforts and to the peace process in Libya. They discussed the situation in Libya against the backdrop of recent developments in the region and called on national and international actors to respect the sovereignty of Libya, including by complying with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

While in Paris, the Special Envoy exchanged views on ways to advance the peace process in Libya in a fruitful discussion with former Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You just read:

UN Special Envoy J n Kubi? discusses the situation in Libya and the wider region with French officials in Paris

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.