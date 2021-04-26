Jypsea Leathergoods, the Eco-friendly Home Decor Line, Launches Wellness Products to Help Ease Us Back Outside
Take the comforts of home wherever we goPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indie-brand Jypsea Leathergoods located in the Philadelphia-region has been known for their sustainable home decor and fashion accessories made of upcycled leather for 12 years. With the recent launch of their spring/summer collection titled “Ethnic Opulence” the brand has expanded its reach into the wellness realm with the release of an aromatherapy candle and a loose leaf tea travel set. The Loose Leaf Tea Travel Set is packaged in a recycled coffee sack trimmed in leather and comes with 4oz of organic loose leaf tea (choose from hibiscus, peppermint, chamomile, or elderberry), a bamboo spoon and a stainless steel tea strainer. The aromatherapy candle, named BLISS, is in a chic gold painted, ceramic vessel that can be reused as a small vase once the candle burns out. BLISS, made of 100% natural soy wax with a wood wick, has sultry, unisex scent with hints of coriander, clove, tobacco leaf, leather and toasted oak.
“After over a year at home quarantining, I believe most of us have come to really love the cozy comforts of our homes but we are beginning to venture out more as the pandemic comes to an end. Taking a little bit of home wherever you go, such as your morning tea routine or your aromatherapy candle, helps ease the transition.”
- Terina Nicole Hill, Founder/Designer, Jypsea Leathergoods
For Mother’s Day, the brand has combined the candle and tea set for a Mother’s Day Gift Set at a special discounted price.
Besides the new wellness products, the latest collection includes the mudcloth and leather home decor accessories its clientele has come to expect from the brand. But beyond its throw pillows, Terina Nicole has designed mudcloth placemats with pom-poms, wall tapestries, and recycled leather face mask pouches to make keeping up with the ubiquitous face masks much easier.
Jypsea Leathergoods will be available through mass-retailer Wayfair in mid-May.
To view the full collection, visit www.terinanicole.com/gift-shop
ABOUT JYPSEA LEATHERGOODS:
Jypsea Leathergoods is a line of luxe leather home goods and accessories made primarily of recycled skins specializing in bold statement pieces for art and design lovers designed by Fashion Institute of Technology graduate Terina Nicole Hill.
Jypsea Leathergoods serves as a source of inspiration for clients to style their homes using beautiful, sustainable, one-of-a-kind, eco-friendly decor.
The brand is committed to a waste-free environment by turning the smallest leftover leather scraps into stylish, fashion-forward, unique pieces for clients with discerning tastes.
Our products are handmade in small batches primarily by work-at-home moms thus providing opportunities for mothers to earn income while they tend to their families.
