Global Agricultural Sensors Market Size & Share Will Grow to USD 2.63 Billion by the End Of 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Agricultural Sensors Market in 2020 was approximately USD 1.36 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11.56% and is anticipated to surpass USD 2.63 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Libelium, Edyn, CropX Inc., Caipos Gmbh, Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Auroras s.r.l., Aquaspy Inc., Agsmarts Inc., Acquity Agriculture and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Agricultural Sensors Market By Type (Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Livestock Sensor, and Others), and By Application (Dairy Management, Soil Management, Climate Management, and Water Management): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Agricultural Sensors Market was estimated at USD 1.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2026. The global Agricultural Sensors Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% from 2019 to 2026”.

Agricultural Sensors Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Agricultural sensors are considered active sensors because of a light source that is sent to the canopy and the percentage of light transmitted from the canopy back to the sensor is concurrently measured. Precision farming, known as smart farming, will optimize returns by minimizing energy. This is gained through the use of farm sensors. These sensors contribute to the micro-understanding of their seeds, save water and reduce environmental impacts. In precision farming, several sensing technologies are used to provide data that enable farmers to track and optimize crops. Agricultural sensors such as positioning sensors, optical sensors, electrical sensors, and mechanic sensors are available in various forms. Mechanical sensors assess compaction of the soil or mechanical strength. The sensors use a probe that breaks the soil by using pressure gauges and load cells to measure resistive forces. Light is used to measure soil properties through optical sensors. The organic matter, clay, and moisture content of the soil have been measured with optical sensors.

Agricultural Sensors Market: Industry Major Market Players

Libelium

Edyn

CropX Inc.

Caipos Gmbh

Bosch

Avidor High Tech

Auroras s.r.l.

Aquaspy Inc.

Agsmarts Inc.

Acquity Agriculture

Acclima Inc.

Pycno Agriculture

Sentek Ltd

Sentera

LLC.

Sol Chip Ltd

Texas Instruments

The Yield Pty Ltd

Trimble Inc

Vegetronix Inc.

In a variety of platforms, agricultural sensors are used, for example, yield tracking and mapping, soil surveillance, disease control and identification, irrigation, and water management. Valuable statistics on the yield capacity varied in the area include yield monitoring technologies. Many agricultural machines have adapted these innovations and combined them to produce efficiency. The technology of agricultural sensors removes manual efforts through the automation of key procedures, including field tracking and knowledge exchange in real-time. Control and management of soil quality mostly employ agricultural sensors to remove nitrogen degradation.

Decreased Average Number Of Labors In Indoor Farming

There is only a handful of factors driving the market of agricultural sensors that drive the demand for agricultural production, evolving technology practice, and growing intensification, including precision farming, low ceiling management, and the use of modern technologies. As farmers become more popular due to the growing need for optimal output with the provided resources, agricultural sensors are quickly becoming more popular. Besides, owing to the rising global warming, evolving weather conditions have required the introduction of sophisticated sensors to increase production and crop yield. Farmers will increase their yields with minimal manpower and wastage by agricultural sensor systems. In addition, increased smart greenhouses, tracking of fish farms and livestock also increased the global market for farm sensors.

Moreover, the development of cheaper and superior quality sensors and government initiatives to promote smart agricultural techniques in developed countries are supporting industry growth. The specialized sensors for detecting root colonization by species through a substance that excites fluorescent activity and captures pictures using a confocal microscope for laser scanning. Conditions such as urbanization, the population, available income, and the living standard have become promising anticipation of the development of the global demand for agricultural sensors, combined with favorable socio-economic and demographic factors.

Indoor agriculture needs new approaches to overcome the problems of changing weather patterns and reduced professional workers. The farmer can monitor light numbers, nutrient levels, and humidity when cultivating indoors alone. Sensors with robust working small-scale control systems will allow companies to further automate their systems and improve their returns. According to one study, after the introduction of sensors, the workforce decreased globally by 22,0% in 2017 relative to 2017, which can be seen in the light of farmers' ability to solve the labour challenges of indoor farming. In large commercial indoor farms, water leakage sensors, pesticide traces, etc. are used. The integration of indoor agriculture and agricultural sensors would likely improve crop production ability. In the future, this will propel the demand for agricultural sensors.

North America Region Dominates the Global Agricultural Sensors Market

North America was the largest agricultural sensor regional sector. The use of advanced agriculture technologies has increased with strong government funding to improve agricultural productivity, infrastructure availability, and adoption of the smart and precession agriculture methods. The use of soil humidity sensors in North America has risen rapidly. Soil moisture tools used in the sports turf section to track and convert turf grass more effectively. Studies show that the use of the sensor helps farmers mitigate drought stress, at least 20 percent lower maintenance and work cost for safe cultivation. The USA is the early adopter of precision farming technology, the main contributing factor to the region's largest global market share. Canada has made a considerable contribution to market development through its adoption of new farming practices.

Browse the full “Agricultural Sensors Market By Type (Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Livestock Sensor, and Others), and By Application (Dairy Management, Soil Management, Climate Management, and Water Management): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-sensors-market .

The global Agricultural Sensors market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Humidity Sensor

Electrochemical Sensor

Mechanical Sensor

Optical Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Water Sensor

Soil Sensor

Livestock Sensor

Others

By Application:

Dairy Management

Soil Management

Climate Management

Water Management

