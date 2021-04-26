Better Choice Announces Appointment of Former Blue Buffalo Founding Shareholder, Gil Fronzaglia, to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announces the appointment of Gil Fronzaglia, former Blue Buffalo founding shareholder, to the Board of Directors.



Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, stated, “We are excited to have Gil Fronzaglia join our Board of Directors. Not only does Gil have exceptional experience in the pet space as a founding member of Blue Buffalo, but he has built and sold many consumer-packaged goods companies in the natural food and beverage industry. Gil brings a wealth of industry specific knowledge and invaluable industry contacts, which will help to accelerate Better Choice’s already rapidly growing revenue.”

Mr. Young continued, “As we have previously stated, we continue to position Better Choice towards an up listing of our stock to a major North American stock exchange in the near future. Adding such highly revered industry professionals as Gil Fronzaglia to our Board of Directors is yet another step towards achieving this very important corporate milestone.”

Gil Fronzaglia, newly appointed Better Choice Company Board Member, stated, “I am excited to re-enter the animal health and wellness industry at such an exciting time. I look forward to supporting the amazing executive team here at Better Choice, and feel I can really help further their successes. Over the past 10 years I have seen the impact a strong and industry- knowledgeable board can have on a company’s performance and corporate achievements and I expect no less with Better Choice. I have been lucky enough to have had a long and successful career, which has included, large consumer-products companies, natural food and beverage startups, venture capital, and numerous board seats. I intend to call on all of these experiences in order to help the team here at Better Choice Company achieve ultimate success.”

