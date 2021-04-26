Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

/EIN News/ -- David Baker, President and CEO of Vallon to participate in the virtual Advances in Neuropsychiatry Panel on April 29th at 10:30 AM ET

PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will participate at the virtual 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum being held April 28-30, 2021.

A video webcast of the Company’s presentation is now available on-demand in the Showcase section of the conference portal and will be accessible on the conference platform until May 26, 2021. Following the event, the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website.

Additionally, Mr. Baker will be a panelist on the virtual Advances in Neuropsychiatry Panel, being held on April 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET. The live webcast of the panel will be accessible to those registered to attend the conference.

Management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact the conference one-on-one desk or reach out through the online platform.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com.

