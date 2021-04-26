JET Infrastructure Strengthens Leadership and Growth Strategy with New Appointments

Denver-based company appoints Chad Edinger as CEO, hires Laura Hughey as VP of Business Development, and welcomes industry-leader Jim Dougan to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Infrastructure, owner and operator of jet fuel pipelines and terminals supplying major hub airports and urban growth centers across the United States, is pleased to announce a series of senior leadership and advisory appointments, bringing expertise, vision and strategy to further support the company’s growth.



Chad Edinger, who joined JET Infrastructure as the company’s General Manager in 2019, will now serve as Chief Executive Officer, leading operations and business development as well as growth, safety, sustainability and community initiatives.

“With over two decades of experience in midstream terminal and pipeline operations, we are delighted to have Chad continue his role leading the expansion of our platform, the enhancement of our value proposition and the reach of our customer base,” said Kevin Clement, Chair of JET Infrastructure’s Advisory Board.

JET Infrastructure operates a diversified portfolio of facilities across Florida, Nevada, California and Tennessee, supporting major urban growth centers and providing critical aviation infrastructure that supports regional and international connectivity. The next phase of growth will see the company focus on three critical areas: passenger aviation, freight aviation and energy transition fueling solutions for road transportation and aviation terminals.

“It is an exciting time for JET Infrastructure, and I am honoured to continue working with such an experienced and dedicated team,” said Chad Edinger, Chief Executive Officer. “Our platform is growing, and we are delighted to welcome Laura Hughey and Jim Dougan in support of this growth. Importantly, Laura and Jim share our company’s commitment to safety, sustainability, integrity and service, and will provide significant insight into commercial and business development strategy, construction and the North American market.”

Mrs. Hughey joins JET Infrastructure as Vice President of Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in the downstream and midstream energy industry, she has held a variety of leadership positions at Motiva Enterprises, Shell Oil Products US, and Buckeye Partners. Ms. Hughey previously served as Vice President of Business Development for Zenith Energy.

Mr. Dougan brings over 35 years of North American development and construction experience to JET Infrastructure’s Advisory Board. Mr. Dougan previously held various senior executive leadership roles in the development and construction industry, including most recently at PCL Construction Canada Inc. as President, Eastern Canada. He is currently the principal of J.F. Dougan Consulting.

About JET Infrastructure

JET Infrastructure owns and operates jet fuel pipelines and terminals supplying major hub airports and urban growth centers across the United States. Representing approximately 62 miles of underground pipes and total storage capacity of 896,000 barrels, Jet Infrastructure annually handles 2.6 billion gallons of jet fuel and refined products safely and efficiently for their customers through their network of pipelines and terminal assets. JET Infrastructure plays a critical role in maintaining safe, reliable and sustainable airport operations for a diversified customer base. Visit us at www.JET-Infrastructure.com.

For More Information:

Ashley Smith

Associate Vice President, Communications

InstarAGF Asset Management Inc.

Phone: 647-530-5701

Email: ashley.smith@instaragf.com