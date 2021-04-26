IFG Unveils Plans For Fruitworks | The IFG Discovery Center, A New $12 Million Facility in McFarland, Calif.

Founders and staff of the world’s leading fruit breeding company joined local politicians and leaders in a ceremony to kick off the development of a new state-of-the-art campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFG , the world's top fruit-breeding and licensing company widely recognized for inventing the Cotton Candy™ and Sweet Globe™ grapes, last Tuesday unveiled plans and the name of the company's new $12 million state-of-the-art research facility and breeding campus at a socially-distanced groundbreaking ceremony. The new facility, named Fruitworks | The IFG Discovery Center, will be the company's new research and development headquarters and is located in McFarland, Calif.



Last Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony took place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Representatives for local dignitaries David Valadao, U.S. Congressman, California 21st District, Shannon Grove, Senator, California 16th State Senate District and Vince Fong, Assemblyman – California 34th State Assembly District were on hand to welcome the new site and present acknowledgement. Sally Gonzalez, Mayor of McFarland, shared the significance of the project for the community and David Couch, Kern County Supervisor, 4th District, presented a Certificate of Recognition. IFG founders Jack Pandol, Glen and Craig Stoller and Dr. David Cain were all present and shared their vision for the future of IFG at this new location.

IFG CEO Andy Higgins also offered details about the buildings and the company’s plans for the campus, announced the name of the facility and surrounding grounds and discussed the company’s future endeavors.

“Fruitworks | The IFG Discovery Center will include 27,000 square feet of new lab, greenhouses and business support buildings on 160 acres of land and will be the future site of IFG where we will innovate, create, breed and grow many of the new varieties consumers and licensees have come to expect, as well as employ people in the Kern County and surrounding area,” said Higgins. “This facility and site is a representation of all the hard work our team has put in over the last 20 years, and is also a symbol of what is to come for IFG as we continue to be the future of fruit breeding. I want to thank everyone who could join us today for coming and learning more about how we will continue to recruit talent and further our pioneering breeding program, all here in McFarland.”

Dr. Chris Owens, IFG’s lead plant breeder, spoke about IFG’s legacy of the last 20 years and how the new facilities will provide the infrastructure for continuing to transform the fruit industry.

IFG is renowned worldwide for its innovative fruit-breeding programs that have changed the way consumers and retailers think and experience grapes and other fruits, and through the company's unique offerings of flavor-forward fruit varieties and its global IP licensing program, IFG has transformed the fruit breeding industry in the short span of just 20 years.

