Point Blank Enterprises Company Submits Proposal for the Concept Design of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle for the U.S. Army

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., (“PBE”), today announced that it has submitted a proposal for the U.S. Army’s concept design phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The OMFV is intended to replace the aging Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle fleet.



“We see the government’s non-traditional OMFV program approach as a perfect opportunity to continue to diversify PBE by leveraging our core competencies in collaborative digital engineering design management, survivability systems engineering, and forming and leading teams of some of the industry’s best large and small defense companies,” said Mark Edwards, Executive Vice President, Point Blank Enterprises. “Working directly with Keshik Mobile Power Systems, PBE has formed a comprehensive design engineering and manufacturing team that includes large, experienced defense companies and a large group of innovative small businesses with advanced technologies that may not have had the chance to participate if not for this unique Army program. Our team’s OMFV proposed concept design is a truly innovative approach with robust survivability, mobility, interoperability and lethality.”

Frank Jones, Chief Technology Officer for Keshik Mobile Power Systems, Inc., (“KPMS”), says, “The team’s concept design will help fully inform the U.S. Army of what is possible today for the next generation fighting vehicle with a truly modular and technology-agnostic open systems approach for power, information, and physical architectures. The OMFV design concept PBE has proposed will fully enable the Army to rapidly adapt and scale the platform to emerging threats, changing missions, embedding the ability to integrate the never ceasing evolution of new defense technologies as they become available.”

Keshik’s CEO BG (Ret.) James Blackburn added, “Keshik’s aim is to augment the capabilities of future warfighters with a transformational fighting vehicle platform that leverages robust mobility and agility through a distributed redundant hybrid electric drive train, best-in-class survivability, unprecedented exportable electric power, and scalability for maturing cross domain operational flexibility in real time.

The PBE design concept eclipses near-peer capabilities with the ability to continuously transform and maintain supremacy for generations to come.”

For over 48 years, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. has been an industry leading defense contractor and innovator of advanced products and designs engineered to maximize user survivability.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

