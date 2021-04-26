Stepfone Montgomery Announces the Launch of BZ One, a Web-Based Software Connecting Small Businesses With Corporations

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder and CEO of BZ Connects (BZC), Stepfone Montgomery, today announced the launch of a unique web-based resource that will allow small and minority- owned businesses to seamlessly connect with corporations while helping corporations find qualified vendors. BZ One is web-based software that has over 15 different features to help corporations connect with qualified, high quality small businesses providing a valid way to present their services to the larger firms. The software presents features such as a companies’ statement of qualifications which shows the health of a business. It also displays upcoming proposals and industry events.



Corporations also benefit from BZ One’s tools, particularly its verification and vetting process of potential vendors. With the billions of dollars being poured into California for the upcoming 2028 Olympics, transportation and other infrastructure projects in power, water and highway improvements, BZ Connects comes at just the right time.

BZ Connects was founded by Stepfone Montgomery, a 35-year transportation industry veteran connected in both New York, California and nationwide. He is also the president and founder of MSS Transit Consultants, a safety and operational audit firm located in Southern California, and past president of the Southern California chapter of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO). Mr. Montgomery developed the concept for BZ Connects’ software, BZ One, to streamline the process for project managers, business development and marketing coordinators to find qualified, small businesses with which to subcontract while also assisting small and minority businesses to use their business development time more efficiently.

“BZ One is an all-in-one resource tool that enhances the business development process for firms that subscribe,” says Mr. Montgomery. “This tool will help create opportunities for businesses and corporations to connect. We do not want to just list information, but ensure our clients are increasing their revenue due to our services.

“BZC offers a suite of services to help businesses, such as proposal development, certification assistance, legal consultations for startup businesses, and back office organizational services to ensure small businesses can compete effectively. This resource tool has been three years in the making and we are excited to now offer it to the business community. In doing so, we are poised to accelerate and forge new business connections locally and nationally, now and well into the future.”

The BZ Connects team has 100+ years of combined experience in business development, sales, customer service, and client relations. Its main goal is to help its client companies reach higher levels of efficiency in their business development.

