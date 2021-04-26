S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet April 27

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 26, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet on at 10:30 a.m. April 27 via audio conference in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.