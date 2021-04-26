Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,849 in the last 365 days.

WOW! Unlimited Media to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Canada, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on April 29, 2021.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 30, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 4282578.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until midnight Eastern Time, May 30, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 4282578.

About WOW! Unlimited Media
WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For further information visit: www.wowunlimited.co

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Investor Relations:
Bill Mitoulas
Tel: (416) 479-9547
billm@wowunlimited.co

Primary Logo

You just read:

WOW! Unlimited Media to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.