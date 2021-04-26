Bombardier Appoints Ève Laurier as Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today the appointment of Ève Laurier as Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Marketing. Ève will report directly to Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel and will lead the company’s community engagement, employee and customer outreach, and steward the brand journey internally and externally, around the world.



“Ève is a proven leader with a creative, innovative mindset and team-oriented approach,” said Éric Martel. “Bombardier’s employees and customers are at the heart of our strategic vision—Ève’s insight, energy and enthusiasm will be a driving force in executing the next phase of our strategy and in achieving the full potential of our industry-leading business aviation franchise.”

Ève brings more than 20 years of experience in the fields of public relations, communications, corporate marketing and branding. She most recently served as a General Manager at Edelman, a worldwide communications firm that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations.

Based in Montréal, Québec, Ève holds an Executive Master’s in Business Administration from McGill-HEC Montréal and a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Marketing from Concordia University. She will join the company mid-May 2021.

“We would also like to thank Mike Nadolski, who has decided to leave the company, for his many contributions during the last five years at Bombardier and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours,” Martel added.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

