Genasys Inc. Awarded Mass Notification and Emergency Management Software Services Contract from Riverside County, California

Genasys to Power Public Alert and Warning Services for California's 4th Largest County in Area Size

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a five-year public alert and warning software services contract from Riverside County, California. Genasys was selected over six other leading mass notification software service providers for the competitive award.



“The Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software platform will power multi-channel alerts and notifications to Riverside County residents and visitors during disasters and other crisis situations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “With 2.5 million residents and more than 850,000 housing units, the delivery of timely emergency alerts and life safety notifications is essential in keeping people safe during critical events.”

GEM is the only unified critical communications platform that combines, software, geo-data analytics, and industry-leading voice speaker arrays. By adding a powerful and intuitive orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM enhances the clarity, reach, and range of emergency alerts and mass notification.

“In addition to delivering phone, email and SMS notifications, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) IPAWS integration and alerts will be included in our customizable platform for Riverside County,” said Paul Neyman, Vice President of Software Sales, Genasys Inc. “Sub-systems for the county's major cities are also included under the contract.”

Along with Riverside County, other recent California deployments to power emergency alerts and notifications include the City of Mill Valley, the City of Laguna Beach, the City of Newport Beach, the University of California, Irvine, and the North Coast Water District in Pacifica. Additional California government and enterprise contract awards are expected this fiscal year.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com