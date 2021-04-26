Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) Reaches Milestone of 100 Member Organizations

/EIN News/ -- Growth of Global Industry Alliance Advances Mission to Increase Access to Clinical Trials and Research

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) today announced that it now counts more than 100 member organizations united in the shared mission to make clinical-trial participation widely accessible to patients. DTRA is the largest and only multi-stakeholder initiative focused on the global adoption of decentralized research methodology.



Ranging from life-sciences research companies to patient advocacy organizations, technology and service providers, and leading regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the 100+ DTRA members are engaged in advancing policies, research practices and technologies that will accelerate the global adoption of patient-focused, inclusive, decentralized clinical trials and research.

“The commitment of these organizations and their reach and scale underscore our collective potential for advancing decentralized research,” said Amir Kalali, MD, co-chair of DTRA, life sciences executive, and founder of several collaborative life science communities.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of decentralized research, we are now seeing the commitment of the research community working together to become a core resource in the clinical research toolkit,” said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-chair, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. “We are proud that the DTRA can serve as the center for the future of decentralized research.”

For a listing of the organizations participating in DTRA or for those interested in being part of the alliance, visit DTRA.org .

ABOUT DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods.

For further information please contact:

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

Lazar – Finn Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

646 871 8485