Workhorse Appoints Ryan Gaul as President of Commercial Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, announced today that it has appointed Ryan Gaul to the newly created position of “President – Commercial Vehicles,” effective April 22, 2021. The President – Commercial Vehicles role will be responsible for managing Workhorse’s commercial vehicles division, including its manufacturing facility in Union City. Gaul will report directly to Company CEO, Duane Hughes.



Gaul brings nearly two decades of automotive experience in senior and executive management positions. Since 2002, he has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Gentherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRM), where he spearheaded manufacturing, supply-chain, M&A, business development, marketing and IT initiatives. His global career includes international assignments in Germany and in China, where he led Gentherm’s lean transformation, commercial and manufacturing expansion in Asia. Most recently, as Senior Vice President Global Manufacturing and Supply-Chain, he managed over 10,000 associates and 12 manufacturing sites.



Gaul holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

“On behalf of the entire Workhorse team, I’d like to formally welcome Ryan to our organization,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “Ryan embodies a unique mix of broad functional leadership experience with significant commercial production acumen, both of which will be invaluable as we continue our production ramp. We’ll be looking for Ryan to hit the ground running with our manufacturing teams to implement better systems and industry best practices to help us scale more quickly. Going forward, as we continue to grow and expand our production footprint, we expect Ryan will be playing a major role in these efforts as well.”

Gaul added: “I’m looking forward to joining the Workhorse team at such an exciting and pivotal time in its development. I understand firsthand the unique challenges of scaling automotive production, and I’m confident that the combination of skills I’ve gained through my past experiences and successes, combined with our strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Belcan and Hitachi and the great team Workhorse already has and continues to grow, will ensure Workhorse remains on a path to achieve its long-term growth goals.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

