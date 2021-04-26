1847 Holdings Increases Shareholders’ Equity to $6.7M through Sale of Neese Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company”), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, is pleased to announce the completed sale of its majority interest in 1847 Neese Inc. (“Neese”), originally acquired in 2017 through a lender and seller financed transaction.



“I would like to thank Alan and Kate Neese for their tireless work during the tenure of our majority ownership of Neese,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “Although Neese and the agricultural services industry in the United States has faced several obstacles, since our acquisition of Neese in March 2017, I am very proud of the work our team has done in partnership with Alan and Kate, and our lenders Utica LeaseCo, LLC and Home State Bank. In reaching the decision to sell our 55% stake in Neese to the founders of Neese for $325,000, we benefit in one obvious and several less obvious ways. First, given that we acquired our majority interest in Neese without investing any equity, the internal rate of return and multiple of investment are incalculable. Second, by shedding our controlling interest in Neese, we are able to repurpose our resources to focus on opportunities with the potential for high absolute returns available to us through our other operating subsidiaries, 1847 Asien, 1847 Cabinet, 1847 Wolo, and the pending addition of the companies such as those likely to be acquired by our subsidiary, 1847 Hydroponic. Lastly, one of our 2021 goals is to up-list to a national exchange, and this transaction brings us within a stone’s throw of meeting the listing standards for a national securities exchange.

As result of the sale of our interest in Neese, our pro forma 2020 shareholders’ equity is expected to increase by approximately $3.4 million to approximately $6.7 million, resulting from cash proceeds of $0.3 million, the reduction of Neese assets of $3.8 million and Neese liabilities of $6.9 million on a proforma consolidated basis.

With these changes we believe the path is cleared for us to ascend to a national exchange in the near future.”

