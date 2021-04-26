ContraFect Invited to Participate in the Cystic Fibrosis Target Product Profile Virtual Symposium

/EIN News/ -- YONKERS, N.Y., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that Cara Cassino, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research, will participate in the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Target Product Profile (TPP) Virtual Symposium on April 30th, 2021. The symposium has been established by the CF Syndicate in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and is supported by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and The Medicines Discovery Catapult, both United Kingdom based organizations fostering cutting edge therapeutic research. The purpose of the symposium is to convene expertise in CF infections, including CF patients and clinicians, pharmaceutical and biotech executives and other key stakeholders, to provide patient-focused feedback and insight on potential product profiles for new antimicrobial agents to address the challenge of AMR in CF infections, including pulmonary exacerbations.



“We are excited to participate in an event whose aim is to guide and catalyze antimicrobial development to the benefit of CF patients,” said Dr. Cassino. “Our internal discovery of proprietary DLAs, such as CF-370, our engineered lysin targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and our amurin peptides, which target a broad spectrum of Gram-negative pathogens, are being developed with the potential to demonstrate superior clinical outcomes for serious, life-threatening infections like those experienced by patients living with CF.”

About ContraFect

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.

