Vaxart to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Importance of T-Cell Responses for COVID-19 Vaccines

Stanford University T-cell expert to discuss cross-protection against variants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that it will host a webinar on the importance of T-cell responses for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The progress the United States has made against COVID-19 is imperiled by the rise of new and highly contagious virus strains. Vaxart and the scientific community are working to respond and T-cells are emerging as one potential answer to the new strain challenge.

Vaxart will welcome T-cell expert Mark Davis, Ph.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, to report on the importance of T-cell immunity in COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Davis will also discuss cross-protection against the new COVID-19 variants and future proofing against new and emerging coronaviruses. Early reports of vaccine efficacy focused on antibody production, but the ability to engage T-cells may be an important factor in determining which vaccines are most effective.

Vaxart's management will provide new data comparing the T-cell responses generated from its VXA-CoV2-1 vaccine with those of other vaccines. The Company will also present new mucosal antibody data and review the recent Phase I clinical results that suggest VXA-CoV2-1 is potentially protective against new and emerging COVID-19 strains.

Mark Davis, Ph.D. is the Director of the Stanford Institute for Immunology, Transplantation and Infection (ITI), a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. He received a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology. He later was a postdoctoral fellow and staff fellow at the Laboratory of Immunology at NIH and became a faculty member in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he remains today. Dr. Davis is well known for identifying many of the T-cell receptor genes, which are responsible for the ability of these cells to recognize a diverse repertoire of antigens. Other work in his laboratory pioneered studies of the biochemistry, genetics and cell biology of these molecules and T lymphocytes generally, which play a key role in orchestrating immune responses. His current research focuses on obtaining a “systems level” understanding of the human immune system. This has involved the study of the steady state and vaccine responses of old and young subjects, as well as a recent study of twins, which concluded the variation in most immune system parameters is not driven by inherited variation, but rather by environmental factors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the Company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

