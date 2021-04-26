Guest Supply and Volara Partner to Introduce Google for Hotels, a Voice First Contactless Guest Information & Services Solution to Hotels Across the United States

A seamless, contactless guest experience via enterprise grade application on familiar Google Nest Hub

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply, a Guest Worldwide company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and Volara, the leading provider of voice assistant solutions for hotels, today announced a partnership to bring Google for Hotels to Guest Supply’s US customers. Budget conscious pricing plans allow hoteliers to differentiate their property with the Google Assistant’s contactless guest experience. The contactless smart base solution is packed with hospitality feature functionality and is available for a modest all-inclusive purchase cost per unit or billed at an affordable monthly rate per guest room. The voice command feature provides a contactless means to access guest services and amenities. The Google Nest Hub has no camera and - when provisioned to the hotel - does not record or store audio interactions.



With the simple voice command ‘Hey Google’ guests can set a wakeup alarm, speak with the front desk, get a recommendation, or request an item be brought to their room. The base solution also interfaces with guests’ personal devices playing media through the Bluetooth speaker with rich audio. Weather, area attractions, dining and more are also only a ‘Hey Google’ away. Hoteliers can select additional á la carte upgraded and customizable options as well as full integrations with a wide array of industry recognized hospitality systems and applications.

“Our partnership with Volara to bring Google for Hotels to our U.S. customers is an exciting step for Guest Supply,” said Sandy Romoser, President of Guest Worldwide. “Google’s contactless technology is a great enhancement to the guest experience and an efficient tool for hoteliers. Guest Supply is committed to providing a full spectrum of solutions to equip hoteliers with the right tools to build guest confidence and convenience at this critical time in our industry.”

“Through Google’s partnership with Volara, the launch of Google for Hotels in 2020 has proven to be a central component of guest service at leading hotels,” noted Sarah Thomson, Global Enterprise Business Development for Devices and Services at Google. “We are excited about this new partnership between Volara and Guest Supply that will bring this innovative product to Guest Supply’s customer base. We see big opportunities for hoteliers to thrive as the industry transforms and transcends the challenges over the past year.”

“Volara is thrilled to partner with Guest Supply to distribute our joint solution with Google to hoteliers across the United States,” said David Berger, CEO of Volara. “The power of Google’s leading smart display hardware - unmatched on the market for its guest privacy protections - coupled with Volara’s proven management interface, conversation models, and integrations hub - is having a demonstrable impact on hotels managing guest requirements for contactless stays during this pandemic. As we bring this solution to many more hotels through our partnership with Guest Supply, we expect it will become the standard guest room amenity at properties seeking to lead the industry in recovery.”

About Guest Supply

Guest Supply is part of Guest Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation. The company is a leading provider of hospitality supply products to the lodging industry for more than 40 years with more than 30,000 products sold in more than 25,000 well-known chains and independent properties around the globe. Distribution and purchasing resources are strategically located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, ensuring superior product selection and availability, as well as quick and efficient response to meet virtually every need. For more information, visit www.guestsupply.com.

About Volara

Volara is THE provider of custom voice-based solutions for the hospitality industry. It's the anchor partner for Google Assistant’s full-service interpreter mode translation solution and Google’s hotel solution. Volara's proprietary software creates a hotel business tool atop the leading smart speakers and natural language processing platforms. Volara’s hassle free implementation and support ensures seamless execution of voice assistant solutions. Volara's proven best practices ensure high utilization rates and an optimal guest experience that creates personal and remarkable engagement with guests. Volara is the largest manager of voice assistant solution in hotels today and more than 10 million people have used voiced-based solutions powered by Volara.

For more information contact:



Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

Shannon.Mutschler@sysco.com

T 281-584-4059

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4492c243-e7c6-4bd2-adbf-c7c30a8131c0