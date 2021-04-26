Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alignment Healthcare to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Monday, May 17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 607-1669 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7881 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5475534. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Investor Contact
Bob East
ICR Westwicke for Alignment Healthcare
AlignmentIR@westwicke.com
(443) 213-0500

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
maggie@mpublicrelations.com
(310) 916-6934


