Fountain Therapeutics Appoints William L. Greene, M.D. Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age, today announced the appointment of William L. Greene, M.D. as the company’s chief executive officer, effective April 26, 2021. Dr. Greene was appointed to the Fountain Board of Directors in November 2020.



“What led me to Fountain is its highly innovative approach to drug discovery, driven by its proprietary artificial intelligence platform and its uniquely integrated team of biologists and machine learning experts,” said Dr. Greene. “The key differentiator of our approach is that not only does it provide new insights into the deep biology of cellular aging but enables an efficient identification of drug candidates through a rapid iteration from identification to in vivo validation. It has the potential to uncover truly revolutionary therapeutics. I am excited to join the rapidly growing field of aging research as Fountain’s CEO and I look forward to working with its team of scientific visionaries through the company’s next stage of growth as we build a pipeline of novel drugs for diseases of aging.”

Thomas Rando, Ph.D., M.D., founder and chair of the board of directors at Fountain, added, “Dr. Greene brings extensive expertise maturing and leading emerging life sciences companies, including leading capital raises, building teams, forging partnerships and developing innovative drug candidates for therapeutic areas with high unmet needs. He shares our vision to target devastating diseases of aging and our mission to leverage Fountain’s AI-driven technology platform and unbiased approach to drug discovery. This, together with his clinical background, make him the perfect candidate to lead Fountain into new and exciting milestones. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

While serving as Fountain’s CEO, Dr. Greene will remain CEO of Iconic Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company for which he has provided leadership and strategic guidance since its first venture round in 2014. He recently initiated and will direct a comprehensive effort focused on several value-enhancing initiatives for its current ophthalmology and inflammation programs.

Dr. Greene brings to Fountain over 20 years of industry experience as a physician, researcher, entrepreneur, venture investor and operating executive. At Iconic Therapeutics, Dr. Greene led the company’s venture financings, advanced its three development programs, including Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, and completed two large pharma deals. Prior to Iconic, he was a managing director and member of the Investment Committee at MPM Capital, a leading life science investment firm where he served on the boards of several biotechnology and medical device companies. He is the founding chairman of the board and head of the investment committee for the Global Health Investment Fund, the largest impact-oriented life science venture capital fund devoted to global health. In addition, he co-founded Pear Therapeutics and served on the Board of Maverick Therapeutics. Dr. Greene began his biotechnology career at Genentech where he was a member of the core team responsible for the development of Lucentis® and Raptiva® as well as clinical strategy, trial design and execution, and regulatory interactions in several therapeutic areas. Dr. Greene received a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and holds a medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He completed his scientific and medical training at Massachusetts General Hospital, UCSF and Yale.

About Fountain Therapeutics

Fountain Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age. The company’s highly automated cell-based AI-driven technology platform leverages recent developments in deep learning and computer vision, enabling the precise prediction of cellular age and extraction of previously hidden cellular features that provide unprecedented and extensive insights into the aging process of cells. Fueled by the expertise of leaders in aging research and computation, Fountain has united science, medicine and engineering to turn these insights and technology into an unbaised drug discovery and development engine that introduces a new avenue for the discovery and advancement of therapies for age-related health conditions. Fountain is funded by Nan Fung Life Sciences and Khosla Ventures.

For more information please visit fountaintx.com and follow us on Twitter: @FountainTx.

Media Contact:

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com