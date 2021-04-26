Mersana Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Alejandra Carvajal as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Alejandra Carvajal as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.



“With our UPLIFT strategy now underway for UpRi and our growing pipeline of product candidates derived from our innovative ADC platforms, we are thrilled to have Alejandra join the team at this time of immense growth,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “Alejandra’s twenty-year legal leadership experience, demonstrated ability to work cross-functionally and sound business judgement will be an invaluable asset to our organization.”



Ms. Carvajal was most recently the Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, where she led the company’s legal operations through both business restructuring and the successful acquisition by Johnson & Johnson for $6.5 billion. She also served as a key strategic legal partner in the Company’s financing, business development and contractual decision-making efforts. Prior to joining Momenta, Ms. Carvajal served as the Vice President, General Counsel at Cerulean Pharma. Previously, Ms. Carvajal worked at Millennium Pharmaceuticals in several positions of increasing seniority, where she was the legal business partner to Millennium’s R&D, business development, manufacturing and commercial functions. Ms. Carvajal also held positions earlier in her career at law firms Day, Berry & Howard LLP and Hill & Barlow. She received her Juris Doctorate with honors from the Georgetown University Law Center and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from Harvard University. She is a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bar.



"I am excited to join such a dynamic team and am eager to help Mersana deliver on the potential of its novel and groundbreaking pipeline to help patients triumph over cancer," said Ms. Carvajal.

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer as well as the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

