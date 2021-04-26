Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intercept to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available on the investor page of our website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com or by calling (888) 517-2458 (toll-free domestic) or (847) 413-3538 (international) passcode 9873 994. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

investors@interceptpharma.com

media@interceptpharma.com

