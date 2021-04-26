Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,801 in the last 365 days.

IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2021 second quarter results before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 5,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin,
Chief Financial Officer
IES Holdings, Inc.
(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Ross Collins
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
IESC@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.