Endeavour Provides Notice of Shareholder Meetings

George Town, April 26, 2021 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) provides notice that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) will be held on May 25, 2021.

The Company will also hold a Court Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting alongside its Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2021 with regards to the proposed listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Management Information Circular, which contains notice of the 2021 AGM, and the Scheme Circular, which contains the notices of the Court and the Extraordinary General Meetings, have been published today and sent to shareholders. Copies are available at www.endeavourmining.com.

Shareholders are being asked to cast their votes at each of these three meetings. Shareholders should expect to receive the various meeting materials and forms of proxy by post on or after April 30, 2021. Proxy forms for the shareholder meetings must be submitted no later than 9:00 am (Toronto time) on May 21, 2021. These meetings will be held in a virtual format conducted via live audio-only webcast as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to public health and safety. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meetings in person but will be able to participate and vote online, including submitting questions during the question and answer session, by following the instructions set out in the Scheme Circular and AGM Circular for the respective meetings. Further information, including on how to vote at the respective meetings, is set out in the circulars.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour’s expectations regarding Endeavour’s ability to create sustainable shareholder value over the long term, the potential for continued or future dividends, the approval of the Scheme by shareholders and by the Cayman Islands Court and the expected timing for the Scheme to take effect and the approval of the proposed admission to listing in the UK and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

