Biogas Plant Market to Gain Momentum; Future Biogas Enters Green Energy Partnership with the UK’s Ministry of Defence: Fortune Business Insights™

List of Key Companies Covered in the Biogas Plant Market Report Are : Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy), Thoni (Austria), StormFisher (Canada), AB HOLDING SPA (Italy), Ameresco (U.S.), Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), FINN BIOGAS (Australia), Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France), Strabag (Austria), RENERGON International AG (Switzerland), Quantum Green (India), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany), Future Biogas Limited (U.K)

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biogas plant market size is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of bioenergy sources will be a major growth determinant for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “ Biogas Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Feedstock (Bio-municipal Waste, Agriculture Residue, Energy Crops, and Others), By Digester Type (Wet Anaerobic Digester and Dry Anaerobic Digester), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Mounting concerns over escalating emission levels around the world have intensified global efforts towards transitioning to clean energy sources. Biogas, which forms a part of bioenergy, is being seen as an important instrument in aiding this transition. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 67% of the global electricity demand will be met by renewables by 2040, with solar and wind accounting for roughly 40% and bioenergy and hydro contributing around 25%. The IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario predicts that the share of bioenergy will increase from the current 5% to 12% by 2040, while its Sustainable Development Scenario envisages the share to rise to 20% by 2040. Biogas plants will form the crux of bioenergy adoption in the next few decades, which will bode well for this market.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biogas-plant-market-104667

Regional Insights

High Production Capacity to Propel Market Growth in Europe

Europe dominates the biogas plant market share, boasting a market size of USD 3.46 billion in 2019. The main reason for the region’s enviable position in this space is the widespread presence of biogas facilities in the continent. For example, the European Biogas Association estimates that over 18,000 biogas production plants were operational across Europe towards the end of 2019.

Increasing investments in renewable energy sources and massive generation of organic waste are expected to be the two prime factors fueling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The market in North America, on the other hand, is predicted to enjoy numerous lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to the strong presence of biogas facilities across all 50 states in the US.

As per the report findings, in 2019, the global Biogas Plant Market value was USD 5.05 billion in 2019. The other features of the report include:

Comprehensive understanding of the overall industry trends and outlook;

Microscopic assessment of the market drivers, segments, and restraints;

Holistic analysis of the regional developments in the market; and

Exhaustive examination of the competitive landscape of the Biogas Plant Market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Biogas Plant Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biogas-plant-market-104667

Key Features of Biogas Plant Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026.

Biogas Plant Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2023. In 2019, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biogas-plant-market-104667

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Principal Growth Strategy for Market Players

Companies operating in this Biogas Plant Market are steadily expanding their presence across different geographies to widen their international business horizons. In addition to this, key players are also engaging in collaborations with other competitors as well as government entities to gain a further competitive edge.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: EnviTec Biogas AG debuted in the Estonian gas market with a double order for its EnviThan gas upgrading plants. Even though the company has already built seven biogas plants in Latvia, gas upgrading facilities are new technologies for the Baltic nations, giving EnviTec a head-start in this region.

EnviTec Biogas AG debuted in the Estonian gas market with a double order for its EnviThan gas upgrading plants. Even though the company has already built seven biogas plants in Latvia, gas upgrading facilities are new technologies for the Baltic nations, giving EnviTec a head-start in this region. February 2020: Brightmark announced the expansion of its dairy biogas project in Western New York called Yellowjacket. Partnering with six total farms across the region, the project will extract methane from the dairy manure generated per day and convert it into renewable natural gas.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Biogas Plant Market Report:

Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria)

IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy)

Thoni (Austria)

StormFisher (Canada)

AB HOLDING SPA (Italy)

Ameresco (U.S.)

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany)

FINN BIOGAS (Australia)

Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France)

Strabag (Austria)

RENERGON International AG (Switzerland)

Quantum Green (India)

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany)

Future Biogas Limited (U.K)

Quick Buy - Biogas Plant Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104667

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Plant Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Bio-Municipal Waste Agriculture Residue Energy Crops Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type Wet Anaerobic Digestion Dry Anaerobic Digestion Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Generation Heat Generation Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Bio-Municipal Waste Agriculture Residue Energy Crops Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type Wet Anaerobic Digestion Dry Anaerobic Digestion Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Generation Heat Generation Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Bio-Municipal Waste Agriculture Residue Energy Crops Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type Wet Anaerobic Digestion Dry Anaerobic Digestion Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Generation Heat Generation Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Germany U.K France Spain Italy Scandinavia Benelux Russia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biogas-plant-market-104667

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, and Others), By Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, and Pyrometallurgical), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Transformers, Inductors, Filters, Chokes, and Current Sensors), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, Compressors, Electric Fans, Extruders, and Others), By End-user (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Building Automation, Metal & Mining, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Telecom Generator Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and Above 750 kVA), Application (Continuous, Peak Load, and Standby) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gas Engine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, and Others), By Power Output (0.5–1 MW, 1–2 MW, 2–5 MW, 5–10 MW, and 10–20 MW), By Application (Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, Cogeneration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

FRP Cable Tray Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Channel, and Others), By End User (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power, Construction, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd