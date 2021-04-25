Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis hosts EU Trade Policy Day

Events | Brussels, 26 April 2021

Today, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is joining Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commission Executive Vice-President responsible for trade, and other influential speakers at EU Trade Policy Day 2021 to discuss the challenges facing global trade and the EU’s role in developing common responses to them.

Trade Policy Day 2021 is a virtual event hosted by the European Commission to mark the publication of its new Trade Strategy for promoting an open, sustainable and assertive EU trade policy. The full-day event is an opportunity to hear from a variety of officials and experts on global trade perspectives and the EU’s policy response to them. It features panel discussions on a range of topics including the challenges facing the international rules-based trading order, and the WTO’s role in addressing them.

Find more information about the event here, and follow the livestream here.

