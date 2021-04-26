A Coach for Coaches Matt Sorgenfrei to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each person is specific and unique. We all have a wonderful talent and gifts that the world needs. So how do we discover that talent and bring it forward? How do we address the human soul?

Matt Sorgenfrei is A Coach for Coaches, specializing in helping coaches generate powerful practices for their clients. Matt consults with individual coaches as well as coaching organizations and schools. He also works with individuals to prepare for working with a coach.

“My interest is in our awakening - breaking through our barriers, discovering where our potential may be found, and encouraging each other on this adventure that is our life,” says Matt. “My approach is to listen and assess, then recommend resources, practices, or develop a new personal story to explore.”

Matt is unique in that he is an ontological coach, which means his approach addresses the multi-dimensional nature of people as biological, linguistic, emotional, cultural and historical to guide them toward deep and sustainable change.

“Everyone has their own very unique way of being in the world,” explains Matt. “How you experience the world is absolutely unique to you. So ontological coaches use language, emotions and the body. The approach is more about holding up mirrors than giving advice.”

In addition to being a Master Certified Coach for 20 years, Matt spent 45 years in tech at various management levels. His experience as a leader inspired him to pursue coaching.

“I could see people get stuck and I felt like I didn't have the right tools to help them,” recalls Matt. “That is what led me to ontological coaching. Coaching requires me to be very grounded and open and generous in my listening and compassion and curiosity to see who you are and what are you calling for and how I can assist. It's those types of conversations that I find to be rich and deep.”

Matt says these conversations are about bringing more compassion into the world, not necessarily how we can be more efficient or how we can make our tech work better.

“I'm not going to help you be more efficient or help you with your bottom line. I'm going to ask you to give far more. As a corporate leader, you have a social responsibility to lead people with your soul.”

This feeling, says Matt, is actually a call to adventure: the hero's journey.

“My whole practice is built around the framework of Joseph Campbell’s the hero's journey, which he calls the Monomythic Structure. It’s a model that shows how every person can become the hero,” says Matt. “True comfort is being integrated. That's the work of that hero's journey. You finally get to be yourself.”

Close Up Radio will feature Matt Sorgenfrei in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 28th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.mattsorgenfrei.com