Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 1600 Block of W Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, April 16, 2021, in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:20 pm, the suspects and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, 30 year-old Takia Jenkins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.