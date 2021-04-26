Enter Contest to Gift a Mom You Love On Mother's Day...Jewelry Designed By You
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This is how to participate in Use Your Voice for Good. Choose one word other than "love" or "gratitude" that can change the world for good and tell us how (simply hand write the one word with three supportive sentences)."
Winners will collaborate with Parrish Walsh, Founder of Fiction Jewelry to create their own unique jewelry to gift on Mother's Day.
Carlos Cymerman Adds, "On a personal note, I came up with an amazing jewelry idea to gift my family, friends, and community partners, and I collaborated with Parrish who designed, Love What is Love. She was an amazing partner and totally got what I wanted to do...I am looking forward to rewarding the same experience to our lucky winners."
Use Your Voice for Good Contest
Live in Los Angeles Contest for Talented Adults and Kids (Awarding one of each)
Hand print entries (no typed entries). Participate by April 30th, 2021, Winners Announced on May 1st, 2021.
1. Choose one word other than 'love' or 'gratitude' that can change the world, and tell us how (Simply write one word, and three sentences).
2. Take picture of written entry and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com by no later than April 30th, 2021
(Include name, age, and best number to reach you).
3. For kids under 18, have parent take picture of written entry and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com by no later than April 30th, 2021
(Include name, age of kid, and best number to reach parent).
About
You can make this Mother's Day Unforgettable. Enter our creative writing contest Use Your Voice for Good. Your winning entry rewards you or Mom the opportunity to work directly with Parrish Walsh of Fiction Jewelry to Design your own jewelry. The contest and reward is co-created by Carlos Cymerman (Recruiting for Good, Founder) and Parrish Walsh to learn more visit www.GiftaMomYouLove.com Something Special Designed By You.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund We Use Our Voice for Good. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com
