SMALL DATA, BIG DISRUPTIONS Tells How to Spot Signals of Change and Manage Uncertainty
New book outlines a method to find and connect the small data clues that show what the future’s big picture will look like
. . . one of the most current and important books on the topic of responding strategically to the increasing pace of changes in the marketplace.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out this month, SMALL DATA, BIG DISRUPTIONS: HOW TO SPOT SIGNALS OF CHANGE AND MANAGE UNCERTAINTY by noted foresight expert Martin Schwirn presents readers with a tool kit to foresee coming changes.
— Dr. Peder Inge Furseth
An organization’s future success depends on their decision makers’ ability to anticipate changes and disruptions in the marketplace. But how do you get information about tomorrow today? How can your decisions today account for tomorrow’s uncertainties?
SMALL DATA, BIG DISRUPTIONS helps readers:
• Understand why big data will not help you with understanding tomorrow’s disruptions. The future starts with small data— first.
• Learn the proven 4-step process to capture small data that help envision the future.
• See examples of how the process anticipated major disruptions.
• Implement the process in your organization and learn how to initiate meaningful actions.
SMALL DATA, BIG DISRUPTIONS provides readers the information needed to anticipate the future, understand tomorrow’s market dynamics, and make the necessary decisions to meet the future on their terms. The book teaches readers how to exploit the period between the moment they could know about emerging disruptions, and the moment most everybody will know about it.
It’s the difference between being ahead of the curve and struggling to catch up.
Praise for the book's value includes:
“Strategy decisions are like playing high-stakes blackjack, and scanning is the technique for counting cards. Martin Schwirn isn’t a pro gambler, but an expert in scanning.”
—Bill Ralston, cofounder of Strategic Business Insights and author of Scenario Planning Handbook
"Small Data, Big Disruptions is one of the most current and important books on the topic of responding strategically to the increasing pace of changes in the marketplace. Its method will help decision-makers catch glimpses of the future— glimpses that they can then turn into competitive advantages."
—Dr. Peder Inge Furseth, Professor BI Norwegian Business School, Oslo and Fulbright, Visiting Scholar at University of California Berkeley
Martin Schwirn is a vice president at Strategic Business Insights, an SRI International spinoff. He is focused on strategic and innovation-related consulting, including foresighting, horizon scanning, and scenario planning. He is the director of the scanning methodology that SMALL DATA, BIG DISRUPTIONS introduces and has worked internationally with the process for more than two decades. Schwirn has helped companies from virtually every industry, as well as many government departments in Asia, Europe, North American, and South America, to anticipate disruptions and change. He lives in San Francisco and works in Silicon Valley.
Title: SMALL DATA, BIG DISRUPTIONS: HOW TO SPOT SIGNALS OF CHANGE AND MANAGE UNCERTAINTY
Author: Martin Schwirn
ISBN: 9781632651921
Hardcover $24.95
224 pages
Publication Date: April 15, 2021
Anna Walsh
Anna Walsh PR
+1 917-969-7081
email us here