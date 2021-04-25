But in real life, the Academy Award nominee and Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner is busy shining the spotlight on mental health awareness.

And for Close, it’s personal.

“Most families are dealing with some aspect of mental health,” Close told CNN. “When my sister Jess came to me and said, ‘I need help because I can’t stop thinking of killing myself,’ it was like a bolt out of nowhere.”

At age 50, after years of struggling, her sister Jessie was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Jessie’s son, Calen Pick, was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2001.

“When you look back, I saw evidence of Jessie’s mental distress when she was very young,” Close said. “She would rub her fingers … when she was anxious, until it was raw, sometimes bleeding. And now, that would be a major red flag.” Close said growing up her own family “had no vocabulary for it,” and didn’t talk about it. As she began to learn more about the painful stigma and discrimination that often surrounds mental illness,…

Read Full Story

The post Oscar nominee Glenn Shut is on a mission to finish the stigma surrounding psychological sickness appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.