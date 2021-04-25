Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UFC 261: Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal to cap unbelievable night time in Jacksonville

Victory for Usman extended his win streak to 18 fights

Kamaru Usman scored a stunning second-round knockout to finish Jorge Masvidal and retain the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 261 in Florida.

The bout, which took place in front of 15,000 fans in Jacksonville, was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251, where Masvidal stepped in on six days’ notice but lost out to Usman on the scorecards after five gruelling rounds.

American Masvidal, 36, said that he would fare better after a full training camp, while Nigerian Usman, 33, promised to deliver an even more decisive victory in the rematch to register his fourth successive title defence.

The pair engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth battle through round one, with both men enjoying success on the feet, while Usman scored a significant takedown midway through the round.

The bout exploded in round two when Usman connected with a huge straight right hand that sent Masvidal crashing to the canvas for a knockout victory.

Usman’s win…

