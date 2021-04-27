Recruter for Good crée un Sweet Gig pour qu'un enfant français rédige des critiques de chocolat
Recruiting for Good a créé un concert exclusif pour une fille qui a récemment terminé The Sweetest Gig et a gagné des chocolats à sa mère pour la fête des mères
Carlos Cymerman, fondateur de Recruiting for Good, a créé "Sweet Gig for French Kid". La fille a récemment terminé avec succès The Sweetest Gig; a valu à sa mère une boîte de chocolats pour la fête des mères.
Sur le Sweet Gig, le Kid goûtera le meilleur chocolat de LA et rédigera des critiques en français (tous les mois).
Le but du concert de chocolat est de fournir une expérience de travail positive dans la vie réelle. The Kid on the Gig gagnera des avantages, une boîte de chocolats chaque mois à partager avec sa famille et tous les trois mois une douce récompense.
Première douce récompense
Recruiting for Good parrainera une expérience de conception collaborative permettant à la jeune fille de travailler avec Parrish Walsh, propriétaire de Fiction Jewelry. La fille concevra ses propres bijoux pour offrir à sa famille et à ses amis.
Selon le fondateur de Recruiting for Good, Carlos Cymerman, "Je suis reconnaissant de travailler avec une fille douce et talentueuse et de servir ses parents aussi. Elle a un œil unique pour le design et j'attends avec impatience ses incroyables critiques de French Chocolate."
About
Sweet Gig for French Kid was created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good to reward girl who recently successfully completed, "The Sweetest Gig." She has a keen eye for design, and on her monthly sweet gig she will; Taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French. In addition, she will earn sweet perks; share chocolate with her family, and every 3 months earn a special sweet reward. First sweet reward is an opportunity to design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry; and gift her jewelry to family and friends. To learn more visit www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund meaningful girl programs. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com
