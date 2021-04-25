Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BFTL, EBC, KTYB and MFNC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Bank of Fincastle (OTC: BFTL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFTL to FXNC for approximately $3.30 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: KTYB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KTYB to SYBT for $4.75 in cash and 0.64 SYBT share per KTYB share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


