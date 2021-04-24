Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, April 23, 2021, in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:20 pm, the operator of a white commercial van was travelling northbound in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The commercial van struck a pedestrian who was seated on the roadway.  The striking vehicle then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.  After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 51 year-old James Turner, of Southeast, DC. 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

