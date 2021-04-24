Steps2Flourish Partner NCYMH in Launching Mental Health Month April 28th Featuring I’m Not Brown I’m Human Equity Book
TORONTO, CANADA, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, NCYMH are launching their Children’s Mental Health Celebration & Kickoff to Mental Health month event on April 28th,2021 at 9:30 am. The The theme for the event is Love, Voice and Justice in partnership with Steps2Flourish. The theme for love includes self love, self care, sleep, boundaries, love for self, other and community. The theme for voice includes speaking about hurts, pain and trauma, journaling, counseling, therapy, public speaking, writing, and community service. The theme for justice includes systemic discrimination, differential treatment, police abuse, racial profiling, oppression, workplace harassments, bullying and more lead to mental health challenges.
This event theme is in memory of George Floyd. As a society we tried to understand "systemic discrimination; why some students do better in school than others, why families of different races are treated differently when they apply for an apartment or go to the bank for a loan or apply and interview for a job. All that children and youth know is that it "hurts" to be treated differently and see their parents, whom they looked up to treated poorly for no other reason than their race, culture, sex, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, disability, or things that are beyond their control. Since, systemic discrimination causes confusion that leads to mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, low school performance, low self esteem and family stress.
The book by bi-racial James Valitchka who is an 11 year old titled, I'm not Brown, I'm Human is perfect for teaching inclusion and is a child's view on discrimination. For more details about the book by James and the event. Register Here. I'm not Brown, I'm Human Book by James Valitchka |Eventbrite
Maxine and Galia Bronfman
National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health
+1 613-501-0171
maxinewriterandpr@gmail.com