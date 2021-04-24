Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of 28th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 23, 2021, in the 2800 Block of 28th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:15 pm, the victim was seated in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect, who was in a vehicle, approached the victim. The suspect discharged their firearm striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. DC Fire and EMS transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle, described as a 4 door dark blue Chevy Impala with dark colored headlights, was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.