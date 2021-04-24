Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, April 23, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:35 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation.

