European Tremendous League: Golf equipment ‘can not depart’, says Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez says the ESL was created “to save football”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the 12 clubs that agreed to join a new European Super League have “binding contracts” and “cannot leave”.

Nine of the 12 teams, including all six Premier League clubs, withdrew from the proposed tournament on Tuesday after the plan sparked a furious backlash.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have not yet abandoned the project.

“I don’t need to explain what a binding contract is, but effectively the clubs cannot leave,” Perez told newspaper ASexternal-link .

“Some of them, due to pressure, have said they’re leaving. But this project, or one very similar, will move forward and I hope very soon.”

Dein calls for ‘healing process’ after failed ESL bid

The Real president added it was “not true” American investment bank JP Morgan – who had provided a 3.5bn euro (£2.8bn) grant to the founding members – had abandoned the ESL.

“They have taken some time for reflection, just like the 12 clubs….

