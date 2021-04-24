TBI Special Agents Investigating Nashville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and as outlined in the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Nashville late Friday night.

Metro Police reported the incident occurred shortly before midnight in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike, where an an officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. During the subsequent interaction with the vehicle’s occupants, the department indicated the passenger exited and brandished two large knives, after which — in spite of the officer’s verbal commands to drop the weapons — the man continued to move toward the officer. The situation escalated further, resulting in the officer firing his service weapon, striking the man, who died at a Nashville hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Efforts to identify the deceased man continue, along with the work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department/s to answer as it/they sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation, including the name of the subject involved, will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.