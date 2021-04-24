Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary Gorbea Statement on President Biden's Recognition of the Armenian Genocide

"Today, the Armenian community stops to remember the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide and I encourage all Rhode Islanders to join me in also pausing to acknowledge this dark moment in our world history. The atrocities committed by the Turkish Ottoman Empire beginning 106 years ago led to the killing of more than 1.5 million Armenians. It was a Genocide and I commend President Biden and this country for finally acknowledging this FACT. The Armenian people have made so many contributions in service to this nation and our state, including, I am pleased to say, in my office. Let us never forget and commit ourselves to never letting such an atrocity happen again."

Nellie M. Gorbea Rhode Island Secretary of State

###

