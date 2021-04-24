Jahidul Islam Ratul – He Has Built His Stage With His Skills and Self-Confidence
Jahidul Islam Ratul Is an musical artist and Founder of JM EYE LTD. He is the well known businessman in Noakhali City and A Greatest Artist in Bangladesh.DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jahidul Islam with his hard work He has made his stage and became very popular on Bangladesh music industry. He has also catch the success to be an youngest entrepreneur. He has an company named * JM EYE LTD*.
He is also known as the youngest influencer. Jahidul Islam Ratul influencing a young age group towards digital opportunity. We must know how to hold ”the chance” that comes our way. One needs to trust himself/herself and never stop exploring, the success will come in handy is what we learn from this young gentleman. He grabbed his chance at the age of 16 when he entered the world of digital marketing and soon worked hard enough to change its definition by becoming an expert.
What makes him even more of a goal-reacher is his unwavering adherence to change according to the needs of the environment around and always be updated with the changes in technology. He has taught us to have all control over the potential field one is planning to pursue; once this is done one can master it in no time.
Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing to an entrepreneur, but not everyone can find one in person. All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” As an entrepreneur, I’ve painstakingly learned the importance of heeding the best business advice I’ve received from many of the world’s top entrepreneurs. The bottom line: It takes a lot to start a business and grow it to profitability.
Jahidul Islam Ratul
JM EYE LTD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook