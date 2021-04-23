Homicide: 3700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:26 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location to investigate the trouble call for service. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Brandon Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

