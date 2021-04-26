R4G Congratulates 11 Kids Who Successfully Completed The Sweetest Gig
Recruiting for Good created fun gig for kids to taste LA's best chocolate and write reviews. Kids will earn a box of chocolate for their moms; on Mother's Day.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created "The Sweetest Gig." Carlos home delivered chocolates (every month) so kids could taste LA's best chocolate and write reviews. Kids that successfully completed the 3 month gig earned a box of chocolate for Mother's Day.
The purpose of the fun foodie gig was to deliver a positive real life work experience. And teach kids the value of using their creative talent for good.
Each kid on 'The Gig' got to choose their own fun nickname to remain unanimous, while their reviews were posted online (#inaminute, #hotcocoa, #imemi, #thefoodpolice, #sugarrush, #sushigirl, #pickybray, #puppylover, #wafflez ,#icecreamlover, and #ggego).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am grateful for all the kids who participated, and completed the Gig. Kids that completed reviews on time; were hired for more gigs (just like in the real world). Moms and kids will forever remember this rewarding experience. And I am looking forward to home deliver Belgian Boxes from KC Chocolatiers on Mother's Day Weekend."
About
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder created "The Sweetest Gig." Carlos home delivered chocolates (every month) so kids could taste LA's best chocolate and write reviews (can be found on www.instagram.com/thesweetestgig). Kids that successfully completed the 3 month gig (from February 2021 to April 2021) Earned Mom a Box of Belgian Chocolate for Mother's Day.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact and fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
