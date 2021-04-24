HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 23, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

94 New COVID-19 Cases and One Additional Death Reported

DOH reports 94 new cases of coronavirus today and the death of a Maui man, 40-49 yrs, who had been hospitalized, with underlying conditions.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 21, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 74 24,398 Hawai‘i 4 2,664 Maui 11 3,305 Kaua‘i 0 205 Moloka‘i 1 37 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 4 1,031 Total Cases 94 31,751++ Deaths 1 477

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 22, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-14, O‘ahu-24, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts, and one case from Maui was recategorized to O‘ahu.

Department of Public Safety :

1 Positive WCCC Inmate Result

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) reports five (5) inmate test results. Of that number, one (1) was positive and four (4) were negative. In following the facility’s pandemic protocol, the inmate was a new admission and was already in an intake-related quarantine. The Department of Health was contacted and will conduct contact tracing. No other inmates have reported symptoms.

The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center reports 36 negative inmate results and 18 negative staff test results. The Maui Community Correctional Center reports 17 negative inmate test results and 10 negative staff results. There were 15 negative inmate test results received for the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center and 11 negative inmate test results for the Halawa Correctional Facility. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

21,313 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 21,313 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 14,912 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,442 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department