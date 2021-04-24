I-76 West, I-476 South Among State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Westbound Interstate 76 and southbound Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, April 27, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the King of Prussia/Norristown and U.S. 202 interchanges in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Thursday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the Norristown and I-76 interchanges in Plymouth Township and West Conshohocken Borough; and

Saturday, May 1, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Spring Garden Street between Eakins Oval and 31st Street in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

